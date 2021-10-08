Indian court denies bail to Bollywood superstar's son

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.

Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar sent Aryan Khan to jail for two weeks pending an investigation of the case. Khan, 23, is the eldest son of Shah Rukh Khan.

Aryan Khan and seven others were detained when narcotics agents on Saturday raided a party and seized drugs on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. They were formally arrested on Sunday.

A total of 18 people have been arrested so far in the case.

Khan’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, told the court that the narcotics agency did not find any drugs on Khan and allegations that Khan was in contact with drug dealers were untrue.

The narcotics agency said it had evidence in the form of WhatsApp messages that Khan communicated with drug dealers on a regular basis. It did not specify whether any drugs were found in Khan’s possession when he was detained.