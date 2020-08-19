Iowa City director's 'Working Man' screening tour begins Thursday at Blue Grass Drive-In

Jury said the film’s team members began discussing a drive-in tour early in the process when it became clear that COVID would prevent its theatrical release. To get the ball rolling, “I just started calling drive-in theater owners personally,” Jury said.

After the Blue Grass stop, the tour will continue over the next 10 days in Gibson City, Ill., Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“(I) just thought (Blue Grass) was a perfect starting point,” Jury said.

Jury will make the trek with his cousin, who will provide and drive them in an RV, and his friend, Michael Murray, a cinematographer who has worked on TV shows such as “Survivor” and more, who will video record and document the trip.

“It’s such a strange time to be doing this not only because of COVID,” but also in the wake of last week’s derecho, Jury said, adding that the trio plans to visit the Cedar Rapids area to survey the storm damage. It’s another large industrial and factory town, he said, so it “all kind of feeds into our story and what this tour is about.”