'It's a Grand Illusion': Former Styx lead singer Dennis DeYoung dishes on consumerism, the digital revolution and how playing an accordion influences his music

Styx and the future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

DeYoung wrote and sang lead on seven of the band's eight top 10 Billboard-ranked hits, with Tommy Shaw's "Too Much Time on My Hands" the sole exception. (Shaw also wrote and sang lead on “Fooling Yourself,” leaving the original band in 1984.)

The allegorical “Grand Illusion” is a concept album, and DeYoung noted: “We’re living in the era of what I wrote about in 1977, in spades. What I was saying, we live in a capitalist society, driven by the idea that everyone is trying to sell you something. I just said, ‘We’re a grand illusion; don’t believe this.

“I said, don’t be fooled by the radio, the TV, or the magazine,” he said, quoting the lyrics. “They’ll show you photographs of how your life should be. Those are just other people’s fantasies…Deep inside, we’re all the same. Even though you’re looking up on stage at me, like I’m a big shot? I’m you.”

“It’s about consumerism,” DeYoung said of the theme. “It’s about not buying into that fallacy.”

He also predicted the digital revolution in 1982. “Machines to save our lives. Machines dehumanize,” he said. “Everybody thought ‘Mr. Roboto’ was a clever little fun song because it had a good hook, which it does.”