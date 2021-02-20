Italy taps German archaeologist to oversee Pompeii ruins

ROME (AP) — A German-born archaeologist has been chosen to be the next director of Pompeii, which is still revealing its ancient mysteries centuries after a volcanic eruption destroyed the Roman city and is one of Italy’s most popular tourist sites.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced Saturday that Gabriel Zuchtriegel won out over 43 other candidates for the job.

Zuchtriegel, 39, has been directing another ancient marvel in southern Italy, the state archeological park of Paestum and Velia. He took up that post after Italy in 2015 started considering foreign candidates for state museum directorships, a change intended to bring fresh ideas and leadership approaches to the cultural institutions.

The Culture Ministry noted that since 2020, Zuchtriegel also has held Italian citizenship.

Archeological digs in Pompeii's ruins have yielded amazing discoveries in recent years, and large swaths await further excavation. In early 2015, Zuchtriegel himself worked on a project involving the Pompeii area.

He told Italian state RaiNews24 TV his new job will be “a great challenge.”