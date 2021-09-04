Jimmy Page at Venice film fest to present Led Zeppelin doc

“Eventually I tracked down someone who said, ‘We know who it was but he died.’”

MacMahon then drew on previous contacts he had with a sound archive in Canberra, Australia, which went through “30,000 unmarked reels” to find the one with the interview.

He went to similar lengths to get full concert recordings of the songs as performed, sometimes finding reels of uncut songs that had never before been seen. He said he went to such lengths because he wanted the film to essentially be a musical interspersed with interviews.

Page said he particularly appreciated the focus on the music — the songs are played at full-length, not just snippets. And it lets the band members tell their own story in their own words. There are no other on-camera interviews.

Page said he agreed to the producers’ pitch after he received a leather-bound storyboard mapping out the movie as they had researched it and envisaged it.

“When we first met we were probably a little nervous of each other. But the conduit was the storyboard,” Page said. “And I thought they’ve really got it, they really understand what it was about.”