Lawyers for Johnny Depp seek to appeal 'wife beater' ruling

The couple divorced in 2016. Caldecott alleged that the one of Heard's supposed charitable beneficiaries, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, wrote to Depp's business adviser in 2019 to say Heard had not made any payments.

“It’s a false plus to her and a false minus to him,” he said Thursday.

Caldecott also argued that Nicol, the High Court judge, unfairly rejected evidence unfavorable to Heard during last year's trial. He said the judge should have placed more importance on recordings in which Heard appeared to admit to assaulting Depp when she was heard saying “I can't promise I won't get physical again."

Her “promise about future conduct suggests that this is not necessarily a one-off," the lawyer said.

Lawyers for The Sun's publisher rejected the arguments, saying Heard did not lie about the donations because she was pledging to pay the sums over time. She had made “a number of payments already in pursuance of these pledges," said Adam Wolanski, representing News Group Newspapers.

Wolanski added that "even if the judge had had the fresh evidence and decided it did demonstrate that Ms. Heard was a gold-digger,” that did not mean she had not been assaulted.