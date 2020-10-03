Let's do the time warp again: 'Rocky Horror Show' returns to The Speakeasy in October

Let's do the time warp again.

The Speakeasy at Circa '21 is bringing back "Rocky Horror Show" for the fifth year. The story of the sweet transvestite from Transylvania returns to the stage for 11 performances in October. It's the stage version of the cult movie, "Rocky Horror Picture Show" which premiered 45 years ago, telling the story of the innocents, Brad and Janet, who stumble upon the creepy castle of of a mad scientist, Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, and learn a life lesson or two.

"The Rocky Horror Show" will be directed by longtime Circa '21 veteran, Brad Hauskins.

"We are thrilled to be presenting Rocky Horror in The Speakeasy again this year," said Brett Hitchcock, director of audience development. "The show has become an annual event for so many people and we are excited to be able to do it again this year with everything going on in the country. We all need something to help us forget about everyday life and 2020 in general at least for a few hours! It's always fun to see people dressed up like their favorite characters singing along to every number in the show!"

The show, for mature audiences only, is limited to 50 people per performances. Audience members must wear face coverings.