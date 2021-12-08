Masked Milanese fill La Scala for gala premiere of 'Macbeth'

The complex choreography wove together the chorus and a mime troupe in largely horizontal movements, while the stars were conveyed on and off the stage vertically, often in a caged elevator.

Netrebko, who stunned with a dreamlike ballet performance in the final act that featured her commanding a troupe of mimes, was the first to defend the staging.

“I think this production is absolutely amazing, stunning, modern, new,″ she said. “It’s a new world in the opera, and we love it,″ Netrebko said.

Both she and Salsi said they saw the modern interpretation as the future of opera.

“If we want to continue to watch operas with painted scenery and singers who stand still, maybe we can stay at home and listen to records, which is better,″ Salsi said backstage. “We worked to make a show that I think is beautiful, grand, new and modern, that brings opera into the future.”

Speaking ahead of the premiere, Livermore said he also designed the production to involve a TV audience, which was growing even before the pandemic.