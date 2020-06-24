Disney's new 'Artemis' is fouled up with too much CGI, lack of character development

Artemis, who barely can tolerate those who do not measure up to his intellectual abilities, must go to the rescue when his father is kidnapped by something supernatural. He will be imprisoned until Artemis delivers a powerful object.

Josh Gad as Hagrid, er, I mean, Mulch Diggums, is a tall, dirt-eating dwarf who narrates some of the story. He’s the best thing about the movie, giving his character passion and depth. His character also, unfortunately, is the most obvious rip-off of the “Harry Potter” universe.

Judy Dench appears as a leader of the fairy world who proves to be a supporter of Artemis. Her voice most of the time (but not all of the time – very strange) sounds like she’s a heavy smoker in a role that’s even more bizarre than her turn in “Cats.”

Kenneth Branagh, who also helmed the elegant “Cinderella,” several Shakespeare treatments and the enjoyable remake “Murder on the Orient Express,” directed this.

The whole film is completely overwhelmed by CGI. All kinds of creatures abound, but to what end? A parade of fantasy beings does not a film make. The characters, which aren’t particularly likeable, never develop enough for the audience to get to know or like them.