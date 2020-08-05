REVIEW: Action-movie star talks about his latest: actioner 'Legacy of Lies'

If you don’t recognize the name of actor Scott Adkins, you may not be an action-movie aficionado.
Adkins, an expert in martial arts, has been a performer for more than 20 years — I remember seeing him in “The Bourne Ultimatum” in 2007. He has gained a following with films that don’t necessarily show in theaters.
He stars in the “Debt Collectors” franchise, which I happily discovered this year when I began to watch more streaming movies.
When I saw the new “Legacy of Lies,” I realized again what a terrific action lead he is.
The story begins in flashback, when Martin (Adkins) is in Kyiv, Ukraine, on a mission that takes a ghastly turn.
He returns safely to his daughter Lisa (Honor Kneafsey) who has become knowledgeable about the underground mixed martial arts fights in which her dad participates.
Trevor (Martin McDougall), Martin’s former MI6 boss, sends him on assignment again. The focus is a batch of files in the hands of the Russians … and whether Martin can save his daughter’s life, which now is in Trevor’s hands.
Along the way, not surprisingly, there are some terrific fight scenes. I wondered about some of the sequences, so, in a Zoom session, I asked him about them.
Adkins is pleased with the way the film, written and directed by Adrian Bol, turned out.
One of the toughest scenes takes place on a concrete floor, which is very dusty, he said — the location was a real abandoned building.
“There I am smashing myself on concrete for two days,” he said.
Stuntman/actor Leon Sua came in for the scene — he was a last-minute replacement for another performer who didn’t show up and didn’t tell anyone he wouldn’t be there, Adkins said: “Leon came in and saved our butts.”
Adkins and Honor have a terrific chemistry onscreen, so I asked how they built up such a great rapport. “We didn’t have any time to get to know each other, really,” Adkins said. “She turned up and immediately started working — they didn’t have a lot of money to throw around.
“She’s just a great young actress. She’s going to go very far.”
Adkins has a daughter, 9, and some of the scenes struck quite a chord with him, he said.
Adkins lives in Birmingham, England, in the same town where he was born. “I like it. Keeps it real,” he said. In other countries, he’s very recognizable, “but not in the U. K.,” he said.
He has been staying home: COVID-19 has put his career on hold. “There is no work,” he said.
A few months back, he was making a movie with Dolph Lundgren in Alabama. “We only shot half a day,” he said. Then the pandemic shut down everything, and now he can’t get back into America. He hopes they will be able to finish making the movie.
He did finish the film “The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud,” a science-fiction action-comedy set to be released in December. (Want to watch Adkins sail through the air in an action scene? Here’s the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcZcxsJ2Jos )
“I think most of my movies are pretty much destined to streaming,” he said. “It’s hard to compete with a Marvel movie when you’ve got 1/100th of the budget.”
Normally, he would have “loads of films set to come out,” he said.
Because he can’t make movies for the time being, he has started a show, “The Art of Action,” on his www.youtube.com channel. He interviews other action stars or directors — “We discuss the art of what it takes to create action on film.”
He never stops moving, on- or off-screen. Watch “Legacy of Lies,” and see what I mean.
