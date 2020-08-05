REVIEW: Action-movie star talks about his latest: actioner 'Legacy of Lies'

Along the way, not surprisingly, there are some terrific fight scenes. I wondered about some of the sequences, so, in a Zoom session, I asked him about them.

Adkins is pleased with the way the film, written and directed by Adrian Bol, turned out.

One of the toughest scenes takes place on a concrete floor, which is very dusty, he said — the location was a real abandoned building.

“There I am smashing myself on concrete for two days,” he said.

Stuntman/actor Leon Sua came in for the scene — he was a last-minute replacement for another performer who didn’t show up and didn’t tell anyone he wouldn’t be there, Adkins said: “Leon came in and saved our butts.”

Adkins and Honor have a terrific chemistry onscreen, so I asked how they built up such a great rapport. “We didn’t have any time to get to know each other, really,” Adkins said. “She turned up and immediately started working — they didn’t have a lot of money to throw around.

“She’s just a great young actress. She’s going to go very far.”

Adkins has a daughter, 9, and some of the scenes struck quite a chord with him, he said.