REVIEW: Dave Franco's directorial debut is nifty little thriller

Dave Franco’s directorial debut is a solid thriller that’s a lot like a good short story: It doesn’t need to be bloated with details to tell a suspenseful tale.
“The Rental,” which Franco helped write, is full of surprises right from the get-go.
I like the simple setup: Two couples decide to take a break from it all by renting a remote house for a mini-vacation.
It starts out with Charlie (Dan Stevens, Beast in “Beauty and the Beast”) and Mina (Sheila Vand, television’s “Snowpiercer") in what appears to be a somewhat intimate moment, close together in an office, and looking at a beautiful home on the ocean.
Right away, I made the assumption that these two, so physically close and, obviously, emotionally close, are a couple.
So it’s jarring to see Charlie brother Josh (Jeremy Allen White, television’s “Shameless”) come in, ask whether he is interrupting, and then kiss Mina.
Josh and Mina, it turns out, are the romantic couple. Charlie and Mina are coworkers who, upon the completion of a big project, want to go enjoy a weekend at the rental.
When Charlie goes home, we meet his wife Michelle (Franco's real-life wife Alison Brie, television’s “Community”) who talks with Charlie about Josh. She thinks Mina is good for Josh, but Charlie doesn’t understand how Josh was able to find a woman like Mina, who is “the whole package,” as he puts it.
Josh, known for being a ne’er-do-well, brings along his dog to the “no-pets-allowed” rental home. Along the way, Mina says she applied to rent the spot but was denied — she wonders why Charlie’s application was approved an hour later. She wonders whether whether the owner might be a racist.
The fellow who opens the house for them (Toby Huss, television’s “Reno 911!”), doesn’t score any points when he asks Mina “How’d you get mixed up with this family?” He says he doesn’t mean anything by it, but Mina isn’t so sure.
A few drugs and a little dancing later, Charlie and Mina end up in the hot tub together.
Which leads to … but that wouldn’t be fair to tell you.
The tension involves more than cheating. Michelle finds soot on the bed. And we know from the point of view of some scenes that someone is watching the couples.
Franco keeps the paranoia growing with unsettling camera angles and discoveries that turn up the creepiness volume bit by bit. A top-notch cast gives their characters depth — this is not a cookie-cutter stalk ‘n’ slash by any means.
Now there's another reason to keep an eye on Franco, always an entertaining performer, to see what else he'll bring to the screen.
