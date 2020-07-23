REVIEW: Dave Franco's directorial debut is nifty little thriller

When Charlie goes home, we meet his wife Michelle (Franco's real-life wife Alison Brie, television’s “Community”) who talks with Charlie about Josh. She thinks Mina is good for Josh, but Charlie doesn’t understand how Josh was able to find a woman like Mina, who is “the whole package,” as he puts it.

Josh, known for being a ne’er-do-well, brings along his dog to the “no-pets-allowed” rental home. Along the way, Mina says she applied to rent the spot but was denied — she wonders why Charlie’s application was approved an hour later. She wonders whether whether the owner might be a racist.

The fellow who opens the house for them (Toby Huss, television’s “Reno 911!”), doesn’t score any points when he asks Mina “How’d you get mixed up with this family?” He says he doesn’t mean anything by it, but Mina isn’t so sure.

A few drugs and a little dancing later, Charlie and Mina end up in the hot tub together.

Which leads to … but that wouldn’t be fair to tell you.