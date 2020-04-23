You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
REVIEW: 'Dolphin Reef' and 'Elephant' are delightful Disneynature documentaries
0 comments
topical top story

REVIEW: 'Dolphin Reef' and 'Elephant' are delightful Disneynature documentaries

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
QC-Linda-Cook-001

Linda Cook reporter Quad-City Times / Dispatch-Argus / Bettendorf News

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

Just past Earth Day, I couldn’t decide which of these films to review.

So I figured: Why not discuss them both? Both are told with the help of talented women narrators, both are perfect for family viewing, and both fall under the “Disneynature” documentary brand.

“Dolphin Reef”

The story of Echo, a 3-year-old dolphin is a little dickens — sometimes so much so that he endangers himself and those around him — is a gentle tale narrated by Natalie Portman.

"Dolphin Reef"

"Dolphin Reef"

The adventure takes place near Polynesian island, where, miraculously, photographers capture the social habits and fun of a pod of bottlenose dolphins. Echo still depends greatly on his mother, Kumu.

The dolphins may be the stars, but it’s the undersea environment, along with lots of residents, including clown fish — a nod to Nemo — that are bright, fascinating and often funny. A peacock mantis shrimp — a colorful, unusual-looking creature ã provides levity with its habits and its appearance. Also, if you want action, wait until you see the shrimp battle with a crab.

The coral reefs themselves are gorgeous, too. And we also get a glimpse into the lives of whales and sharks.

Kids might not realize it, but they’ll take away a terrific lesson about ecosystems from this film, because the food chain is part of nearly every moment. Other interesting critters include a cuttlefish and bumphead parrotfish.

You don’t have to be a child, or even with a child, to enjoy this film. I loved watched the younger dolphin learn — there’s a moment of achievement that brought a lump to my throat.

“Elephant”

The star of the movie is a young elephant, but the talk of the movie has been the narration by Meghan Markle — yes, that Meghan Markle, who married a certain prince.

"Elephant" follows African elephant Shani and her son Jomo on a journey across the Kalahari Desert with their herd.

"Elephant"

"Elephant"

There are some pretty intense moments here. Although the film is geared toward family viewing, there is a scene in which a young elephant begins to flounder in deep mud. This had me on the edge of my seat while one of the older elephants goes to the youngster’s rescue.

There’s a beautiful, poignant moment at the passing of one of the elephants that sets up the perfect time to talk with children about the circle of life and how death is a part of it.

Mostly, the focus is the adorable Jomo, with lots of playful scenes of the adorable little guy romping around, and Shani, his mother who is sort of the assistant to the herd matriarch. In one scene, adults will grin knowingly when Markle calls the matriarch “a force to be reckoned with.”

Its might go over the kids’ heads, but the grownups watching will get the reference to the Queen.

Always, Markle’s enthusiastic delivery enhances the story: She adds excitement, humor and compassion to what we see unfold.

Again, the cinematographers capture amazing footage of lion attacks and a very young addition to the herd.

I’m sure there are adults and kids who don’t enjoy simply watching elephants, but I’m not among them.

'Dolphin Reef' and 'Elephant'

4 stars for each film. 

Running time: "Dolphin Reef," rated G, is one hour and 17 minutes. 

Running time: "Elephant," rated G, is one hour and 26 minutes. 

Streaming on Disney+

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘All That Jazz’ (1979)
Movies

‘All That Jazz’ (1979)

  • Updated

It’s about the life of its creator, Bob Fosse, the filmmaker who best understood how stage musicals could work as movies (“Sweet Charity” is great, too). “All That Jazz” is an original creation. Make that a wildly original creation that uses existing songs (“Who’s Sorry Now?,” the thrilling “On Broadway”) to show how life is a musical and musicals are life.

Movies

‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ (2001)

  • Updated

Like Streisand, John Cameron Mitchell earned the rare chance to immortalize his own all-time-great stage performance on film. It’s difficult to define the gender identity of the title character (played by Mitchell, who also wrote the show) because Hedwig spends the whole movie trying to figure that out. The rock/Broadway songs are terrific and the low-fi production values suit the punkish material.

Movies

‘Cabaret’ (1972)

  • Updated

Fosse again, this time winning an Oscar for best director. The movie, set in and around a seedy nightclub during Nazi-era Germany, isn’t much like the stage version because Fosse understood that movie musicals are best when they rethink everything.

‘The Wiz’ (1978)
Movies

‘The Wiz’ (1978)

  • Updated

Yes, it bombed, and yes, a lot of people think it’s awful. They’re wrong, although the between-songs stuff isn’t as good as the too-much-is-not-enough production numbers. There’s a crazy number of catchy songs, the cast is excellent (including Diana Ross as Dorothy and Michael Jackson as the Scarecrow) and the spectacular build of the last four songs — “Don’t Nobody Bring Me No Bad News”/”A Brand New Day”/”Believe in Yourself”/”Home” — demands the biggest screen you can find.

‘Funny Girl’ (1968)
Movies

‘Funny Girl’ (1968)

  • Updated

This would make my list even if all it had were Barbra Streisand, giving the greatest performance in the history of movie musicals. Her off-kilter humor, powerful voice and fresh performance are especially amazing when you consider that she already had done the show on stage in New York and London about 800 times.

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ (1952)
Movies

‘Singin’ in the Rain’ (1952)

  • Updated

It holds up better than any other musical from the golden age because Betty Comden and Adolph Green’s script is so witty and Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly’s direction and choreography are so nimble. That’s especially true of the title number and “Make ‘Em Laugh.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News