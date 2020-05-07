REVIEW: 'Extraction' is violent, well-directed actioner starring Chris Hemsworth

“The kid is a walking corpse,” one character remarks.

Sam Hargrave, action, fight and fight coordinator, deftly directs this thriller, which, to its credit, sometimes feels like a video game as it moves in and out of stairwells, buildings and streets. There’s also a little of Gareth Evans' “The Raid” going on here, with incredibly well-choreographed fight scenes that are ballet of bloodshed.

I like the chemistry between the troubled mercenary and the boy, who finds in Tyler a kind of father figure.

One of the coolest-ever Easter Eggs for movie buffs is in the dialogue. Ovi tells Tyler he doesn’t look like a Tyler — he looks like a Brad. Brad Pitt’s character in “Fight Club” was Tyler Darden.

Cool.

Another kind/sorta Easter Egg is a good but smaller role for “Stranger Things” David Harbour, also a part of the MCU, as Tyler’s old friend.

I realize, with the performers from beloved franchises with lots of older-kids viewers, you might think this is a good movie for family time. It’s not. Its violence is gory and pervasive, and this is not for little folks or audiences who want to remain in the PG-13 arena.