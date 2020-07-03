REVIEW: 'Hamilton' makes vivid display for the Fourth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Hamilton” is as much of a classic in its movie incarnation as it is on stage.

Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the hip-hop music and lyrics for this utterly brilliant stage production, beautifully directed by Thomas Kail.

Although it seems to me this show has been on everybody’s lips, both for its marvelous music and its coveted tickets, it really hasn’t been around that long. “Hamilton” premiered on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers to the public on Aug. 6, 2015. Now you can see for yourself why it earned 16 Tony Award nominations, and won Best Musical and 10 others.

I imagine there are other soon-to-be fans, like me, who for one reason or another have not caught the stage production and will finally be able to embrace this incredible show.

How smart it was of Disney to make a film – a “live capture,” complete with a teeny-tiny intermission – of the show. It gives viewers the best seat in the house to see members of the original Broadway cast.