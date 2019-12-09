A thinly veiled autobiography of Shia LaBeouf, who began to write the screenplay while he was in rehab, “Honey Boy” is a courageous project about the actor’s early years with his abusive father.
It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Alma Har'el directs as LaBeouf’s character, depicted here as Otis Lort, is kid actor trying to break into the big time while living in a seedy hotel with his narcissistic, ne’er-do-well father played by LaBeouf himself.
Otis is played by Noah Jupe (“A Quiet Place” and "Ford v Ferrari") as a child and Lucas Hedges (on a neighboring screen in “Waves”) later as a young man.
In the opening sequences, Otis, a young actor, has an alcohol problem. He wrecks his car and gets into an altercation with police.
As an angry, unwilling rehab participant, he is encouraged by Dr. Moreno (Laura San Giacomo) to think back to the past that has resulted in his current distress and his past-traumatic stress disorder, which he at first denies having.
Otis reflects on his younger years with his father, James, a former rodeo clown, sex offender and addict.
Otis, at the age of 12, leaves with his father in a hotel so dilapidated its laundry facilities don’t work. Musician FKA twigs plays a neighbor who takes a gentle, if unusual, liking to Otis, who leads a stressful existence with his hot-headed father who by turns praises and berates – even assaults - the boy. Often, the two smoke cigarettes together.
You have free articles remaining.
James rarely stops talking, reminiscing about his clowning days, telling inappropriate jokes and rattling on about his views on just about everything. Otis haplessly tries to memorize his scripts and get some sleep before his father takes him to the studio on a motorcycle.
Clifton Collins, one of my favorite actor, stars as Otis’s Big Brother, whom James loathes even before he meets. Seething with jealousy and resentment, James at first verbally then physically attacks the man who serves as a true father-figure to his son.
While Otis becomes more recognized as an actor and more opportunities, including a television series, come his way, James becomes more and more jealous and spiteful. They begin to fight constantly, “You wouldn’t be here if I didn’t pay you,” Otis snarls at one point.
James refuses to talk to Otis’s mother on the phone, so the boy ends up shouting to each parent what the other one is saying.
The movie is hot on the heels of the Judy Garland biopic “Judy,” in which we see a young, often miserable Garland manipulated by the studio and the pills she was forced to take. This puts another perspective on the secret torment of what it sometimes means to be a child star.
Beautifully acted, well-directed and, as far as I can tell, pretty truthful, it’s a brave exercise in autobiography.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.