REVIEW: Horror or high art? New documentary debates the good, bad of notorious 'Showgirls'

Some movie-going experiences I’ll never forget.
Such an experience was the night I saw the 1995 “Showgirls,” a notoriously trashy flick that earned a reputation long before it was released on the big screen.
First, the movie is among few NC-17 movies widely released in theaters. If you’re not familiar with that rating, it’s because there aren’t many NC-17 movies around. It’s beyond “R” for graphic sex, nudity, violence and what-have-you. No one younger than 17 is admitted, period, regardless of whether a parent or guardian is on hand.
In the last 33 years, I have seen only a handful of NC-17 movies.
I went into the cinema prepared to be shocked. Ushers required each moviegoer to show identification. And shocked I was, because I began to — quietly, for the sake of others — giggle at its awfulness.
Turns out I wasn’t the only person who felt that way. Director Paul Verhoeven showed up at the annual RAZZIE Awards, which “honor” the worst films of the year, to accept his “win” for Worst Director.
Star Elizabeth Berkley, known previously from her “Saved by the Bell” TV series character, was dropped by her agent after the movie’s release.
Sometime later, Blockbuster Video had an “R”-rated version created for its video stores. (For you Holy Grail seekers, it’s available only on VHS.)
Oh, yeah, it has a plot, too. It’s a lot like “All About Eve,” believe it or not. Berkley is Nomi, who makes her way to Las Vegas, where she longs to hit the big-time to become one of the most sought-after showgirls.
Now that 25 years have passed, “Showgirls” has earned its place in film history as one of the most unintentionally hilarious bad movies ever made.
Director Jeffrey McHale has made a documentary about it. “You Don’t NOMI” – see what he did there? — about the train-wreck attraction the high-camp movie remains.
McHale takes us back to 1995, when the highly anticipated movie became the “Cats” of its era.
Through various interviews — one with Adam Nayman, who wrote “It Doesn’t Suck: Showgirls” — we learn about the film’s arguable artistic value and more about Verhoeven’s, uh, vision.
Other interviews include star Kyle McLachlan and Verhoeven himself.
Several refer to the movie’s staying power, whether because of its bizarre focus on nails — these clips are highly entertaining — or its influence on theater, such as the one-woman show “I, Nomi” and “Showgirls! The Musical!”
McHale analyzes the movie in comparison to themes it shares with other Verhoeven movies, and he also mentions concepts it shares with unrelated previous films.
Whether you consider “Showgirls” a tribute to tackiness or high art, you’re bound to gain new appreciation of it with this well-wrought, and often funny, documentary.
P. S. Yes, there's a trailer for this movie. No, I'm not going to attach it to my review.
