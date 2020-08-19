REVIEW: 'Little Woods' is a realistic look at life on the edge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have an affinity for movies about people with real problems — characters unable to throw money at a life challenge to make it go away.

In “Little Woods,” the characters are just trying to lead lives as close to normal as possible.

The grownups-only drama reminds me a lot of “Bull,” a movie released earlier this year, about ordinary people living on the fringes of society.

The main character is Ollie (Tessa Thompson, “Creed”) who is on probation after being caught illegally selling prescription drugs she purchased in Canada.

Ollie lives in the home where she lived with her mother, who recently has died, in an isolated area of North Dakota. Her sister, Deb (Lily James, “Cinderella”) lives nearby with her son, Johnny (Charlie Ray Reid) in a motor home. Deb ekes out a living as a waitress, and Ollie sells food and drinks (and, previously, sometimes painkillers) to oil-field workers from the back of her pickup truck.