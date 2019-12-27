Some harassment stories continue to fascinate the public long after they have been settled.
To my knowledge, "Bombshell" is the third iteration of the sexual harassment case involving Roger Ailes at Fox News.
It was preceded by a documentary called “Divide and Conquer,” and also “The Loudest Voice” on Showtime. The founder of Fox News has been dead for less than three years and continues to remain in the public eye.
Now “Bombshell” puts the late Ailes in the limelight again in a feature film about Gretchen Carlson (a former Miss America played here by Nicole Kidman) whose lawsuit resulted in Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch (John Lithgow) taking the reins after Ailes left. She sued Ailes for sexual harassment, saying she was fired for turning down his advances.
Other women joined in with their own allegations, saying Ailes also had harassed them.
An almost-unrecognizable Lithgow, clad in a fat suit and layers of extra flesh, does a terrific turn as Ailes.
Margot Robbie (“Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”) plays Kayla, a composite character whom Ailes promises to reward for her sexual favors.
Charlize Theron is a sure-fire Oscar nominee as Megyn Kelly, the controversial journalist who became involved with the downfall of Ailes. Director Jay Roach (“Trumbo”) gets strong performances, not surprisingly, from his entire cast, and he keeps the pace swift. Theron is particularly strong as Kelly – she not only resembles the real-life person, but she also adopts her mannerisms and even her voice.
Robbie is noteworthy too as Kayla, a young network producer who gets a private audience with Ailes. After she begins to talk about her career with Ailes, he tells her “Stand up and twirl for me.”
The bewildered Kayla does so, and then Ailes, who says “Television is a visual medium,” asks her to hike her dress in a scene that is not violent but is disturbing to watch.
Her character’s experiences are based on real-life women interviewed by the filmmakers.
The character of Ailes never really develops. Maybe that's purposeful. Always, he is depicted as a powerful man who can say or do what he wants, whether it’s sexual harassment or building someone else’s career.
I like the way the workplace is depicted. You can see the fear in the eyes of the employees in several scenes.
I also appreciate the overall look of the film. In an elevator scene, with all three key women characters standing together, we understand just how much they resemble each other and how they have been “created” to maintain a kind of “Stepford Wives” appearance.
The acting alone is worth seeing. And if nothing else, this is a catalyst for a good conversation afterward: Some of the dust may have settled, but this still is straight from contemporary headlines, not ancient history.
