REVIEW: 'My Darling Vivian' reveals true story of Johnny Cash's first wife

She was a teenager when she met Johnny Cash, with whom she exchanged romantic letters of longing for three years while he served in the Air Force.

At one point, Johnny Cash was a (not very good, apparently) door-to-door appliance salesman. He and Vivian soon had four daughters, and eventually the family moved to Los Angeles while Johnny toured and became an almost-overnight musical sensation.

Vivian brought her daughters up in Casitas Srpings, while Johnny, becoming one of the most revered musicians in the world, became involved in drugs and then, eventually, a romance with June Carter.

The Cash daughters talk about how difficult it was for Vivian, who had to watch the legendary Cash/Carter romance unfold. Often, Carter acted as though the four Cash daughters were her own, an insult to Vivian, who pretty much raised them by herself.

Rosanne talks about her mother’s disapproval when, just as her father did, Rosanne became a professional musician and went on tour. Although she thought she finally had earned her mother’s respect after a major television appearance, she was wrong: Vivian had something negative to say.