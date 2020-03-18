REVIEW: Now you can see the controversial, darkly funny 'The Hunt'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Now Universal has plans to stream the film, along with several other recent theater releases, as early as Friday. Maybe that’s where “The Hunt” will find an audience, particularly with millions of people seeking something to watch (please note: This is not for families or for the squeamish.)

This social-statement horror flick from Blumhouse Productions, of “Get Out” and “The Purge” fame, never takes itself seriously. It’s always obvious who the bad guys and who the good guys are in a tongue-in-cheek approach to the horrible “game” led by Athena, played by Hilary Swank.

Gary (Ethan Suplee, television’s “My Name is Earl”), one of the hunted, rants about immigration.

The center of the movie is Crystal (Betty Gilpin, “Isn’t It Romantic?”). She’s tough as nails, knows how to handle a gun and doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She doesn’t care about the politics involved: She just knows someone is trying to kill her, and she needs to use every ounce of her strength and ingenuity to fight back.