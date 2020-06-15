REVIEW: Revisionist, female-empowered 'Judy & Punch' pulls new strings on old story

Punch and Judy shows are very, very old.
Brought to England from Italy, they evolved into a tradition in England, where the first recorded appearance of Mr. Punch was in 1662.
Punch is a violent character, who defeats his enemies with the catch phrase “That’s the way to do it!” (This is, incidentally, where the phrase “Pleased as Punch” originated.)
If you’re familiar with Punch and Judy, or even puppets, for that matter, you might want to take in “Judy & Punch,” a sometimes horrifying – not for the children - tale of female empowerment and vengeance.
Australian actress and director Mirrah Foulkes takes a very, very new, revisionist approach to the tale by reflecting the violence and turmoil of the puppet characters into the two leads, both puppeteers.
The story is set in the 17th century in Seaside, England, where the talented Judy (Mia Wasikowska, “Crimson Peak”) and her husband Punch (Damon Herriman, “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood”) put on shows for sell-out crowds.
Punch is a drunk – a mean one, at that – and rarely has a kind word for those around him. He and his wife have a baby girl, and live with a pair of elderly servants.
The town is a tough crowd indeed: Killing witches seems to be a popular pastime for the residents. “Happy Stoning Day!” they greet each other.
Punch thinks only of himself. Does a little dog annoy him? He kills it. And what happens to his own daughter when Judy leaves the two alone for a time? “I accidentally dropped the baby out the window,” he drunkenly confesses, shrugging off the crime. “Best we just move on with our lives.”
Punch continues his drunken rage by pummeling his wife into unconsciousness, then blaming the two innocent servants in a dramatic performance that convinces the townsfolk they need to hang the older couple as soon as possible.
Punch, who cavorts with a local prostitute, schemes to put together puppet show unlike anything he and Judy ever performed.
Meanwhile, a discovery is made. And Punch is about to get his comeuppance.
Foulkes wisely turns the camera away from much of the violence. We learn about what’s happened with the baby, but we never see it, for example.
The idea of turning the Punch and Judy characters on their heads, and of turning Judy into a kind of superhero, works beautifully. Live-theater fans especially will love the sets, along with a deus-ex-machina finale and a Shakespearian-type monologue.
The plot never strays far from the theme of how ridiculous it is to fear those who are different and the folly of intolerance – a tale worth the telling.
