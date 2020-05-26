REVIEW: 'Screened Out' documentary gives perspective on screen addiction in kids, adults

“We just turned the cameras on ourselves.”

The couple’s three kids — along with Mom and Dad — are shown staring at smart phones and other screens instead of conversing.

“I actually felt great sadness watching my kids glued to these things,” Hyatt said. “I remember looking at my kids and myself, and wondering ‘How much are we watching here?’”

He said kids and adults alike have trouble detaching from their screens. “Try it for five hours. Turn off the phone and leave it,” he said.

“I think we need to schedule non-screen time.”

Cell phones and other screen devices are at war for your attention, he said, calling screen time “the digital junk food we need to remove.”

Rehabilitation centers are opening for people addicted to their phones. South Korea, he said, has more than 400 such centers.

“We’re letting a handful of companies and people control the outcomes of children.”

“We regulate TV,” he said “But social networks are much larger than that. And there’s no regulation whatsoever. “