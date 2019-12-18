Kind of silly, kind of sweet, and mostly fun, “Jumanji: The Next Level” will provide a good time for families with older kids.
Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black are back as video-game avatars in the not-quite-working-properly video game of “Jumanji.”
You’d do well to see the first one before you go. In that one, four teenagers Spencer (Alex Wolff), his girlfriend Madison (Morgan Turner), football hero Fridge (Ser’Darius Blain) and Bethany (Madison Iseman) ended up in the game only to discover their real strengths and how to work together to survive.
My favorite part of the first one was seeing a teenage girl’s personality inhabit the body of the avatar played by Black’s avatar, Professor Shelly Oberon.
This time around, Alex — who wants to feel strong and confident in Johnson’s avatar Bravestone once again — returns to the game. Eventually, the others go back into the game to find him. But the avatars and personalities are mixed up differently than they were before.
That’s partly because the cranky Danny De Vito also is on hand as Spencer’s grandfather, and Danny Glover is part of the ensemble as Grandpa’s former business partner Milo.
Glover inhabits the body of Hart — much is made of his slow-talking ways, which are quite the opposite of Hart’s usual motor-mouthed patter. Awkawfina, always a delight, also is on hand as a cat burglar named Ming.
The group is off on another quest — a very dangerous one, of course — and this time things are a little more complex: Sometimes the bodies switch around, so who’s in the avatar isn’t always the same person.
That means double-duty for some of the actors, who look as though they’re having a field day channeling the personalities of whomever they contain. It probably isn’t a good idea to go out for a popcorn after this gets going, because you’re sure to be confused if you miss some key scenes.
The movie has action galore, dialogue that’s mostly entertaining and some really sweet moments as characters learn about each other and themselves. My only quibble with it is the coarseness of a few sequences. I’m certainly no prude, but it really isn’t necessary to include crude body-part references in a family movie that’s mostly aimed at kids.
The players are so enjoyable because you can tell they’re having a great time. Among them in a smaller role is Rory McCann from HBO’s “Game of Thrones” as a bad guy named Jurgen the Brutal — his name tells you all you need to know about his character.
This is a franchise that really has found its CGI-enhanced stride. It’s a crowd-pleaser which, upon its final moments, prepares us for the next installment.
