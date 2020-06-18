REVIEW: 'Shorty History' is gentle road trip worth taking

A tragedy occurs, and Nola ends up alone. One by one, she meets people who want to help her while she sets off on a journey to find the mother she never has known.

Among them is Danny Trejo as the proprietor of a body shop who unwillingly hires Nola to help him out when she finds herself destitute and in need of van parts. Nola strikes up a tentative friendship with another young woman who hangs around the garage and who faces vastly different challenges.

First-time director screenwriter Ani Simon-Kennedy (“Days of Gray”) tells her story with minimal dialogue, a gentle touch and graceful direction.

The film reminds me a lot of “Leave No Trace,” another movie about a father and daughter living off the grid.

The performances are laudable all the way around. Again, except for the recognizable and always-welcome Trejo — always enjoyable, especially here as a kindly fellow with a generous heart, this is not a star vehicle. It introduces faces who will be new to a lot of viewers and gives new performers a chance to shine.