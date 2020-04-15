REVIEW: 'The American Nurse' re-released for free viewing in honor of front-lines nurses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I can’t think of a better time for a company to re-release a documentary about American nurses.

Now until the end of May it’s free to watch this remarkable film, originally released in 2014, about nurses. The re-release of "The American Nurse: Healing America" is timed to coincide with National Nurses Week observed May 6-12.

Kino Lorber offers the free streaming re-release of the documentary to honor nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

You can watch the movie here:

Director Carolyn Jones, in a news release, summed up the objective of the movie: “Every day we hear about nurses on the front lines who are risking their own lives to care for others. Who are the people that choose to do this work? What is their DNA? This film follows five nurses to understand what compels them to walk toward a crisis instead of running from it.”