REVIEW: 'True History of the Kelly Gang' is fictional tale about notorious Ned Kelly

Ned runs afoul of the law time and again. After he spies a rendering of the USS Monitor, the first ironclad warship commissioned by the United States Navy, he concocts a scheme: The men in his gang will wear armor to protect them while they shoot it out with the police (at other times, they wore dresses, according to this account.)

Ned Kelly is an iconic figure who is considered by some to be a murderous criminal and by others to be a kind of Robin Hood folk hero.

This isn’t the first time Kelly’s story has come to the big screen — Mick Jagger played him in the 1970 film “Ned Kelly.”

The more recent movie’s title is deceptive. It’s based on a fictionalized story from a Peter Carey novel, and sometimes takes great liberties with what actually occurred.

MacKay is terrific as the anguished, violent criminal, who flashes from hurt to rage in an instant. Crowe is brilliant and fierce as Ned’s brutal mentor.

A lesser, but interesting, role is George King, played by singer/songwriter Marlon Williams in a solid turn. King, not much older than Ned, is a cowboy who is determined to marry Ned’s mother. You’ll hear some of Williams’ music in the movie, too.