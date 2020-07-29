REVIEW: Use your own free will to be mind-boggled by 'Volition'

He ends up in a fight because a couple of men are assaulting his friend Angela (Magda Apanowicz, “Continuum.”) Soon afterward, he finds himself with a new assignment for Ray: James must figure out how to keep a bag of stolen diamonds secure until they can be sold.

It’s then James has a vision of his own violent death. To protect both himself and Angela, he seeks help from his former foster father Elliott (Bill Marchant, television’s “Strange Empire.”)

Then things get really, really messy while James not only wonders whether there’s a chance he can save his own life and Angela’s as well.

The movie, which earned the Best Feature award at the Philip K. Dick Film Festival, is a marvel for many reasons. First is its can’t-run-to-the-kitchen-for-a-snack pace that demands and earns viewer engagements while it twists in, around and out of time.

Time-transition stories aren’t easy to tell, but Smith’s deft hand and intelligent pen — he wrote the script with his brother, Ryan W. Smith — keeps this one from stumbling.