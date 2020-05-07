REVIEW: 'We Summon the Darkness' draws forth gory horror

About that time, the girls see a newspaper with the headline that’s something like “Teens slain in newest satanic killing.”

With that background, the girls reach their destination: a club where Soldiers of Satan are playing.

Before they head inside, the girls make the acquaintance of three young men hanging out in the parking lot. It turns out the guys are in a van from which, earlier in the day, someone tossed a milkshake onto the Jeep’s windshield.

The boys nervously flirt with the far-cooler girls, and the subject turns to music.

After the concert, the six decide to take off to Alexis’s isolated home in the country.

The group play the drinking game “Never Have I Ever” until things take a turn for the sinister.

Director Marc Meyers also helmed “My Friend Dahmer,” another movie that focuses on a serial killer’s high-school life.

There’s a little of “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” here, along with a smidgen of other slash ‘n’ stalk flicks.

Meyers gets all the details right, from the realistic banter in the parking lot to the way Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven” plays while all you-know-what breaks loose.