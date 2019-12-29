I never have been a fan of Adam Sandler movies. The pictures he makes often are vulgar and mean, and some are simply terrible excuses for films.
But Sandler as an actor … that’s another thing entirely. I liked him in “Spanglish” and was surprised at his talent in “Reign Over Me” and the astonishing Paul-Thomas Anderson film “Punch-Drunk Love.”
Now he may earn an Oscar nomination. And I’m on board with that because of his performance in “Uncut Gems,” an unflinching look at a gambling addict and the people in his life – some of whom want to kill him.
Benny and Josh Safdie (“Good Time”) wrote (with Ronald Bronstein) and directed this drama in which Sandler stars as Howard Ratner, a New York jeweler who would rather gamble than anything else, including spend time with the people he loves.
His wife Dinah (Idina Menzel, Elsa’s voice in the “Frozen” movies) has had it with Howard’s detachment – he isn’t with her even when he’s beside her. His mistress Julia (Julia Fox) loves him, but feels uneasy about his jealous nature.
Howard’s biggest problem is his gambling addiction. He owes a lot of money to his brother-in-law Arno (Eric Bogosian). But Howard figures he has a solution: He has purchased an uncut opal straight from an Ethiopian mine, and he plans to sell it for more than $1 million.
He continues to gamble and gets in deeper and deeper, lying and trying to manipulate everyone around him while he places bets, ignores his family, hovers over his girlfriend and continues to find himself at odds with more and more people.
This is a loud, sometimes shocking film with more violence than you might expect: In some ways, it resembles mobster movies directed by the likes of Martin Scorsese.
Not surprisingly, it contains a lot of yelling, not only from Howard but also the other characters, many of whom are exasperated with him. Howard rarely stops talking and shouting, and his family and others simply try to out-yell him to get his attention.
NBA star Kevin Garnett plays himself (he’s very good) as a client who is taken with the uncut opal and thinks it might bring him luck. That means Howard must bet on the game.
The character of Howard is unlikable. But he’s always interesting, and while we watch his downward spiral we can’t help but wonder how it’s all going to end in this fast-paced character study that may result in a golden statuette for Sandler.
