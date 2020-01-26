Please do little to ensure you see this ghastly excuse for a movie.

AMES, Iowa - “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” was chosen as the Best Film of 2019 by the Io…

One of the finest movies of 2019 is “1917,” and it opens Thursday in Quad-City theaters.

I guess public confession is good for the soul.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and starting Thursday at Fridley-Palms, Muscatine.

Other options

Some toerh terrific movies are playing at Quad-City theaters:

"Just Mercy," a true story about an attorney who defends innocent death-row inmates. 3/1 2 stars Rated PG-13.

"1917," one of the finest films of the year, about two young soldiers on a dangerous mission in World War I. 4 stars. Rated R.

"Little Women," a beautiful interpretation of the beloved novel about a group of sisters. 4 stars. Rated PG.

Then there's "The Turning," an incomprehensible adaptation of "The Turn of the Screw." Rated PG-13. 1 star.

Also there's the even worse "Dolittle," a ghastly CGI-heavy mess with coarse humor. that's a far cry from the beloved Hugh Lofting books. Zero stars. Rated PG. Take your kids to the enjoyable "Spies in Disguise" or "Frozen II Sing-Along" instead.