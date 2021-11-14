MTV EMAs show in Hungary highlights support for LGBTQ people

“I’m transgender and performing at the EMAs,” Petras said. “It’s going to be pretty powerful to be in Hungary and perform the show when these laws have just happened.”

In an interview with the AP from the red carpet on Sunday, Petras said “censorship of any kind of love sucks. It’s not good. No one should feel, you know, not represented in media. No one should feel like it’s not okay to be who they are.”

Also performing at the EMAs was Norwegian indie pop act girl in red, with her hit single “Serotonin.” English singer-songwriter Griff gave a debut performance of her song “One Night,” while American pop-rock group One Republic performed the previous night at the MTV World Stage on Budapest's Heroes' Square.

Taking the best rock award was Italian band and first-time EMA performers Maneskin, who took the stage amid flying sparks and a giant neon sign beaming the name of their song “MAMMAMIA.”

South Korean pop group BTS took the most awards with four — best pop, best K-pop, best group and biggest fans — while host and performer Saweetie won in the “best new” category.