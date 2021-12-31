Getting back to being expressive again: Opera Quad Cities hosts its first performance in two years

Just over 20 years after its founding and two years into a hiatus, Opera Quad Cities is bringing professional vocal performance back to the area while showcasing local-grown talent.
Opera Quad Cities will bring baritone opera singer Nicholas Fahrenkrug, a Davenport native, and pianist Eleonora Apostolidi to the Quad-Cities in January to perform "Die Schöne Müllerin," a 20-song cycle about naive love and heartbreak.
The duo will perform the song cycle at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf, and at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. The performances are free to attend, and masks are required.
"Nicholas Fahrenkrug is a fantastic young artist and he's from the area and is positioned to move onward for really great things," Opera Quad Cities president Ron May said. "While he is home for the holidays, he offered to sing so we said absolutely, this would be a wonderful way to get back into the mix of things here in the Quad-Cities."
Founded in 2001, Opera Quad Cities' goals are to break through the stereotypes of opera being stuffy or too highbrow and support and showcase local artistic singers. They've held smaller and full-stage opera productions over the years, raising money for the elaborate performances and introducing new audiences to the genre.
Opera Quad Cities was set to put on "Madame Butterfly" next in June 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Originally they rescheduled it for June 2021, but then decided it needed to go on the back-burner completely until things felt more safe.
Canceling the show felt like it took the wind right out of May's sails. The organization was growing, gaining new audiences, then no one could perform at all.
It's a hard feeling to describe as a performer, May said, not being able to do the thing you love for the public.
"It's like the rug was pulled out from under you completely," May said. "Everything stopped."
Apostolidi, who came to the U.S. from Greece to study, said the best part of any performance is getting to see the audience's reaction. They prepare pieces for months leading up to recitals, and performing for the public is the culmination and reward for all that work.
"When COVID came, it took away this chance," she said.
Performing virtually has just not been the same, she said. She and Fahrenkrug study together at Louisiana State University.
The pair had been working on "Die Schöne Müllerin" for 11 months before their first performance in November in Baton Rouge. This will be the first time Fahrenkrug performs professionally in the Quad-Cities.
"I'm very excited to share in-person what I've been working on for years," he said.
Opera Quad Cities isn't stopping with this performance. May said they're currently planning a full-stage opera performance starring local and returning artists to run in June at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center in Moline.
While they're still reevaluating the return to the stage with a lack of funding from the past two years and knowledge of COVID-19 mitigation efforts, but it's time Opera Quad Cities helps singers share their art with the community again.
"The piano player can still play the piano with COVID and the string player can still play strings during COVID, but what does the singer do?" May said. You can't share it with anyone. That's the whole point of music, to share it. So, finally we get to do that. We found a way to do it and be safe and get back to being expressive again."
