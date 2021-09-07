Jason Mraz headed to Adler Theatre this December during first album 20th anniversary tour

Jason Mraz is hitting the road this year in honor of the 20th anniversary of his first album release, and he will make a stop in the Quad-Cities to perform.

The Grammy Award-winning artist will play Dec. 7 at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Joining his tour is Toca Rivera, who has played with him since Mraz's early days.

His first album, "Live & Acoustic," captures Mraz's early days of playing the coffee shop scene, according to a news release. Mraz is re-releasing the album with two bonus tracks and putting it on vinyl to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

Tickets to the concert are not yet on sale. For more information, visit jasonmraz.com.

