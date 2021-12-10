Quad-Cities radio host brings oldies to the top of the ratings charts

While he wasn't producing for stations, Honold still had plenty to keep him busy with the marketing and consulting company he and his wife started, Riffle. However, he was still interested in recording Charlie's Music Shop if he got the chance.

Jared Johnson, WVIK director of development and community engagement, first met Honold while he was working at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. After he moved to WVIK in the mid-2010s, Honold sent over demos to see if their was interest. There was, but the station had no slots to put him in.

When the show "Prairie Home Companion" went off the air in fall 2020, Honold got his spot.

The station started receiving notes from listeners almost immediately after airing Charlie's Music Shop, expressing their enjoyment of the music and host.

"[The reaction] has been very positive," Johnson said. "That's not always the case."

Ratings have given proof to the positive reception. WVIK ranked first in the Quad-Cities area for most listeners tuning in between 7-9 p.m. Saturdays in the spring and summer, according to the Nielsen Company, a consumer research company that collects data on radio broadcast listeners.