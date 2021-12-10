Quad-Cities radio host brings oldies to the top of the ratings charts

Cruising around the Quad-Cities radio stations on a Saturday evening, one can expect to hear everything from '80s rock to modern pop to sportscasters yelling. However, tucked away on 90.3 FM, there's a show that's just a little bit different.
Depending on what the host of Charlie's Music Shop, Charlie Honold, has planned, listeners could tune in to tunes from the '30s to the '60s, and not just the big hits. Those listening during his Thanksgiving special got to hear part of Fred Waring's "Grandma's Thanksgiving" on a two-sided record, which Honold recently got his hands on.
"There are those oldies stations and there's the easy satellite stations, but they don't play some of this stuff. They really don't play the old stuff ..." Honold said. "We play people that nobody plays anymore."
Charlie's Music Shop plays at 7 p.m. Saturdays on WVIK, NPR Quad Cities, at 90.3 FM in the Quad-Cities and 95.9 FM in Dubuque and online at the WVIK website and podcast platforms.
Honold started recording for WVIK in September 2020, recording shows and sending them in. But Charlie's Music Shop has been around for much longer. He had produced at a few different stations in the Quad-Cities and beyond for years, but around a decade ago he was told the show wouldn't sell.
While he wasn't producing for stations, Honold still had plenty to keep him busy with the marketing and consulting company he and his wife started, Riffle. However, he was still interested in recording Charlie's Music Shop if he got the chance.
Jared Johnson, WVIK director of development and community engagement, first met Honold while he was working at the Quad City Symphony Orchestra. After he moved to WVIK in the mid-2010s, Honold sent over demos to see if their was interest. There was, but the station had no slots to put him in.
When the show "Prairie Home Companion" went off the air in fall 2020, Honold got his spot.
The station started receiving notes from listeners almost immediately after airing Charlie's Music Shop, expressing their enjoyment of the music and host.
"[The reaction] has been very positive," Johnson said. "That's not always the case."
Ratings have given proof to the positive reception. WVIK ranked first in the Quad-Cities area for most listeners tuning in between 7-9 p.m. Saturdays in the spring and summer, according to the Nielsen Company, a consumer research company that collects data on radio broadcast listeners.
Honold recalls only one other time when he hit the top of the ratings, when he was broadcasting with the Quad City Radio Group.
"I'm just so gratified that people like the show and that they're responding, and that WVIK is happy with the show," Honold said.
Honold likes to straddle the line between playing music that listeners like and remember, and playing music that will challenge them. His favorite music comes from the late '40s to the early '60s, the pre-Beatles era.
Listening to DJ's from that time, Honold said they were the glue that put all the songs together. It wasn't just a random shuffling of songs, there was a method to the music. And Honold does the same thing with his shows, finding common themes and patterns in different songs and playing them together. He uses books and other materials from the era to learn about the music and make those connections.
As a public radio station that is always striving to provide audiences with local content, Johnson said Charlie's Music Shop is a perfect fit for WVIK.
He hopes to maintain the show's popularity in the years to come and find other local shows to add to its schedule.
"[Charlie's Music Shop] so in-mission for us, it's exciting," Johnson said.