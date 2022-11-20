See who won at the American Music Awards

The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady.
The star-studded event celebrated the year's best music and performances, as voted on by fans.
Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year. He ended up taking home two awards -- for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for "Un Verano Sin Ti."
The night belonged to Taylor Swift, however, who won in all six categories for which she was nominated, including artist of the year, the night's top honor. The wins cemented Swift as the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 career wins.
Performers who took the AMA stage included Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.
Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.
The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.
Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show's history. (He was first nominated for an AMA in 1974.)
Below is the list of winners.
Artist of the year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift *WINNER
The Weeknd
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron *WINNER
GAYLE
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart - PNAU Remix" *WINNER
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite male pop artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles *WINNER
The Weeknd
Favorite female pop artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS *WINNER
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favorite pop album
Adele, "30"
Bad Bunny, "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Beyoncé, "Renaissance"
Harry Styles, "Harry's House"
Taylor Swift, "Red (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER
The Weeknd, "Dawn FM"
Favorite pop song
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, "We Don't Talk About Bruno"
Harry Styles, "As It Was" *WINNER
Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Favorite music video
Adele, "Easy on Me"
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"
Harry Styles, "As It Was"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" *WINNER
Favorite male country artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favorite female country artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favorite country group or duo
Dan & Shay *WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar *WINNER
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj *WINNER
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, "Wait For U" *WINNER
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Latto, "Big Energy"
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby"
Favorite male R&B artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown *WINNER
GIVĒON
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favorite rock song
Foo Fighters, "Love Dies Young"
Imagine Dragons x JID, "Enemy"h
Kate Bush, "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)"
Måneskin, "Beggin'" *WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers, "Black Summer"
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny *WINNER
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta *WINNER
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
TEMS
Wizkid *WINNER
Favorite K-pop artist
BLACKPINK
BTS *WINNER
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
Other non-televised winners
Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello
Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann
Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY
Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite touring artist: Coldplay
Favorite country album: Taylor Swift "Red (Taylor's Version)"
Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"
Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny "Un Verano Sin Ti"
Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé "Renaissance"
Favorite rock album: Ghost "Impera"
Favorite soundtrack: "ELVIS"
Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen "Wasted On You"
Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra "Dos Oruguitas"