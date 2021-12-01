N Ireland collective wins prestigious Turner Prize for art

Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living in different cities. Meg comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into are just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer's staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant's manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and just might also bring her an unexpected romance.