Nigerian Nobel-winning author Wole Soyinka has hope in young

“We didn’t manufacture anything from the oil, we just used it raw for what it is, sold it, took the money and wasted the money,” Soyinka, who in 1986 was the first Black author and the first African to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

“Productivity went down and the little economies which sustain a people … began to disappear,” he said.

Although the enormous wealth from exporting crude oil made Nigeria one of Africa's largest economies, its people continue to grapple with poverty and underdevelopment.

Ten years after Nigeria discovered oil in vast quantity, it suffered its first military coup in 1966, opening the floodgates for a succession of dictatorships that occupied Nigeria for nearly all years until 1999 when democracy was restored.

It was during one of those military regimes — in 1994 under the late Sani Abacha — that Soyinka, a thorn in the flesh of military heads of state, went into a self-imposed exile after leading pro-democracy protests.

It has been more than 22 years since Nigeria returned to democracy but Soyinka believes the nation has “never really recovered” from those dictatorial years. Moreover, he feels much of the changes he fought for are yet to materialize.