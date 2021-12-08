'No school for becoming queen': Dutch princess in limelight

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne took part in a ceremonial meeting of the government's chief advisory body Wednesday in a symbolic step into the royal limelight a day after she turned 18.

Princess Amalia, the eldest of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, was formally welcomed by her father to the Council of State advisory panel in a nationally televised ceremony.

“Since yesterday, as our constitution also solemnly formulates, I have a rightful seat in the Council of State. And that has everything to do with the office that awaits me. In the distant future, I hope,” Amalia said in a brief speech. “Although there is always the realization that it could be tomorrow.”

Amalia is taking a gap year after graduating from high school and before starting university. She acknowledged she has a lot to learn as a queen-in-waiting.

"I realize how little I know about the tasks of government, the assessment of laws, the functioning of the administration and the role of the judge,” she said.