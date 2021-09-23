'Notting Hill,' 'The Duke' director Roger Michell dies at 65

He was courted to direct a James Bond film — the one that became “Quantum of Solace” — but turned it down because, he later said, the movie “had everything, but no script.”

He largely made films in Britain, often drawing superb performances from actors. They include 2003 release “The Mother,” with Anne Reid and Daniel Craig; the next year’s “Enduring Love,” based on an Ian McEwan novel and again starring Craig; and “Venus,” which gained Peter O’Toole an Academy Award nomination in 2007.

Later films included “Hyde Park on Hudson,” a 2012 historical drama starring Bill Murray as President Franklin D. Roosevelt; Daphne du Maurier adaptation “My Cousin Rachel,” starring Rachel Weisz, released in 2017; and “The Duke,” a real-life art heist story starring Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren that premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival.

At the time of his death he was working on a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II.

Michell was married twice: to actor Kate Buffery, and after their divorce to actor Anna Maxwell Martin, from whom he was separated. He is survived by both women and by his four children, two from each relationship.

