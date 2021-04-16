Oscar-nominated Romanian film reveals health care failings

A doctor in the aftermath of the fire described the situation as a “biological bomb,” and while health officials said that burn patients were receiving care on a par with what they would receive in Germany, burns victims were dying of infections in bacteria-riddled hospitals.

“I was shocked, honestly I was shocked. I couldn’t believe the level of corruption in our health care system,” said Ursuleanu.

Although she survived, her recovery was far from straightforward.

“My life changed a lot after the fire, especially the first three years. I had loads of operations, most of them on my arms, but also on my face and my throat”

“I’ve practically had to learn over the last five years how to use my arms independently, to take care of myself — loads of things changed.”

The gripping but hard-to-watch film has won a host of awards since its release in 2019. If it wins an Oscar, it will be the first Romanian film in history to do so. “The fact that a film that is not a crowd-pleaser got two nominations is a pleasant surprise,” the film's director, Alexander Nanau, told The Associated Press.