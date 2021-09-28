Paris ready-to-wear makes a comeback as Dior steals the show

The display evoked a dream world. Models rotated robotically around the decor to off-kilter music. Stylish boxy 60s jackets with graphic statement pockets mixed with sporty vests and dresses that channeled a tennis skirt. The main let down of the otherwise tasteful collection were a series of silken boxer pajamas — which made the house appear like it was trying too hard to be youthful.

BACK TO BUSINESS AS USUAL? NOT QUITE

Now that coronavirus travel rules have been relaxed between Europe and the U.S., fashion editors from New York have returned to the City of Light. It was an emotional event for many, who had missed seeing their international friends in the industry.

“It’s nice to see everyone. I’m happy that the system is back. I’m happy that the brands can get this kind of exposure," said Kenneth Richard, editor-in-chief of The Impression magazine. “It’s a gift what we do.”

Richard expressed skepticism, however, in the way that Paris opened up so fully. Many at the Dior show and others did not wear masks even though seating was extremely cramped. At Milan Fashion Week, social distancing and mask-wearing were more stringently enforced.