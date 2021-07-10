Paul Verhoeven blesses Cannes with lesbian nun drama

Verhoeven, the 82-year-old director of “Basic Instinct" and “Showgirls," found an art house comeback in the acclaimed 2016 French-language thriller “Elle." He has long advocated for sexuality as part of nature, and thus of cinema too.

“People are interested in sexuality," said Efira. "There aren’t that many directors who know how to film it. But Paul Verhoeven, since the very beginning, is someone who has dealt with this major topic in an amazing way. Nudity is of no interest when it’s not depicted in a beautiful way. That’s not what Paul does. Everything was very joyful when we stripped off our clothes.”

Written by Verhoeven and “Elle” collaborator David Birke, “Benedetta" is inspired by Judith C. Brown’s non-fiction book “Immodest Acts: The Life of a Lesbian Nun in Renaissance Italy.” Carlini was a real 17th-century abbess who was tried and imprisoned in the early 1600s for her claims of mystical visions.

Verhoeven strongly disagreed that anything about his film could be labeled “blasphemous."

“It’s true, mostly. I mean, of course we changed a little bit, but it’s (a true story)," said Verhoeven. “You can talk about what was wrong or not, but you cannot change history."