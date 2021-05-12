Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France

“After this accident, Marie Curie came back from time to time with her daughters and then she stopped coming,” and the house — with its 900-sq. meter (9,700-sq. foot) garden, 19th century dovecote and water pump — was sold, Cazou-Mingot said.

Renovation costs are estimated at some 200,000 euros ($240,000).

Cazou-Mingot believes it will take “love at first sight and respect for the history of the property” for someone to want to invest in it.

Some critics in Poland commented on social media that taxpayers' money would be wasted on a house where Marie Curie did not spend long.

But the right-wing government has made it a priority to secure and care for places and objects significant for Poland's history.

Born in 1867 in Warsaw as Maria Sklodowska, the scholar moved to Paris in 1891 and was one of the first women to study science at the Sorbonne. She pursued a scientific career with her French husband. After Pierre's death that vacated the Sorbonne's physics chair, she was offered the job and became the first female professor at the renowned university.

In 1903, Marie and Pierre Curie and French scientist Henri Becquerel jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their studies on radioactivity.