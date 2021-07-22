Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal

BEIJING (AP) — A man has confessed to defrauding a Chinese-Canadian pop singer, Kris Wu, over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said Thursday.

The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu.

A man who saw rumors about the incident online contacted the woman in June and obtained information that allowed him to pretend to be her lawyer, police said in a statement. It gave no indication the woman was accused of taking part in the fraud.

The man talked Wu’s mother into sending the woman 500,000 yuan ($77,000) and then, pretending to be Wu's lawyer, tried to persuade the woman to send the money to him, the statement said. It said he tried unsuccessfully to obtain an additional 2.5 million yuan ($390,000) from the family.

The man, identified only by the surname Liu, was arrested Sunday in Nantong, near Shanghai, after the singer's mother complained to police that the family had been defrauded, according to the Beijing Public Security Bureau statement. It said he confessed.