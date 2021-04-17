Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003.
British police wait outside a souvenir shop ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of the Prince's funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Everton players observe a two minute's silence in memory of the Prince Philip, following the announcement of his death at the age of 99, ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Friday, April 16, 2021.
Britain's Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage and his two Fell ponies, named Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, pictured at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Friday April 16, 2021. Prince Philip's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on upcoming Saturday April 17, when the carriage and ponies will be present with two of his grooms in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. The four wheeled carriage was designed by Prince Philip eight years ago. Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9.
Media wait ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
A police officer waits outside a souvenir shop ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Cards written by children amongst the coral tribute to Prince Philip outside Window castle in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, aged 99, his funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel.
Britain's Prince Philip's insignias are placed on the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor, Friday April 16, 2021, ahead of his funeral on Saturday. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Police inspect the walk ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
A man walks past a portrait of Britain's Prince Philip ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
A picture of Britain's Prince Philip with Queen Elizabeth ahead of his funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Armed police walk past artist Kaya Mar who holds a portrait of Prince Philip ahead of the Prince's funeral in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Coronavirus restrictions mean there will be only 30 mourners for the service, including the widowed queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Britain's Prince Philip's insignias, the Order of Australian Knight, the Order of New Zealand, the order of Canada, the Canada Order of Military Merit, and the Papua New Guinea Order of Logohu, are placed on the altar in St George's Chapel, Windsor, England, Friday April 16, 2021, ahead of his funeral on Saturday. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery arriving at Windsor Castle in preparation for the Gun Salute on the palace grounds, before the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Military personnel in parade dress uniform march ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Soldiers arrive at the Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Troopers of the house hold cavalry march past St George's chapel in Windsor as preparations are started for the funeral of Britain Prince Philip's at Windsor Castle, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021.
A soldier stands outside the Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
A woman wears a face covering with a picture of the Duke of Edinburgh as he walks along the Long Walk in Windsor, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9, aged 99, his funeral service takes place at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel.
Members of RAF and the 4th Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland line the route of the procession as members of the armed forces march past at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of a military band marches into the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Fell ponies Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, and the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage, pause, in the Quadrangle, ahead of the funeral of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage arrives in the Quadrangle, ahead of the funeral of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of a military band marches into the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The Rifles Band play, in the Quadrangle, ahead of the funeral of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Eugenie arrives at the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of an RAF military band perform in the Quadrangle, ahead of the funeral of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Lady Louise Windsor arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, left, and James, Viscount Severn arrive at the Galilee Porch of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the military are gathered in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the Royal family follow the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The coffin is carried on a Land Rover during the procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II follows the coffin in a car as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021.
From front left, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin the coffin makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth watches as pallbearers carry the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince Charles, from front left, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon, Tim Laurence and Queen Elizabeth II, in car at rear, follow the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021.
Britain's Prince Charles sheds a tear as he follows the coffin as it makes it's way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021.
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry walk in the procession, ahead of Britain Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge makes her way to St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The coffin is carried inside the St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Prince Charles follows the coffin of his father Britain's Prince Philip during the funeral inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince Harry, right, Prince William, Peter Phillips, left, follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the Royal family, led by Prince Charles, center left, and Princess Anne, center right, follow behind the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Members of the Royal Family follow as the coffin is carried inside the St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021.
By DANICA KIRKA and JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
WINDSOR, England (AP) — As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.
The widowed British monarch, setting an example amid the coronavirus pandemic, sat alone at the ceremony, dressed in black and with her head bowed in prayer.
Philip, who died April 9 two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honored at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition but also pared down and infused with his own personality. The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of the castle, a 950-year-old royal residence 20 miles (30 kilometers) west of London, but was shown live on television.
Coronavirus restrictions meant that instead of the 800 mourners expected in the longstanding plans for Philip's funeral, only 30 people were allowed inside the castle's St. George’s Chapel, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren.
Following strict social distancing rules during the pandemic, the queen set an example even in grief, sitting apart from family members who were arrayed around the church.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, sat opposite the monarch alongside his wife Camilla. Prince Andrew was two seats to the queen's left. Prince William and his wife Kate sat directly opposite from his brother Prince Harry, who had traveled back from California without his pregnant wife Meghan.