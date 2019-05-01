DAVENPORT — Tyson Danner was named permanent executive director of River Music Experience only last week, and his leadership is undergoing a trial by flood this week, as he heads cleanup of the flooded RME basement at 2nd and Main streets along with a new fundraising campaign.
As of Wednesday afternoon, over $1,400 had been raised in less than 24 hours toward a $2,500 personal goal Danner set. The ultimate goal is to raise $15,000 in a 15-day campaign announced last week in honor of this summer's 15th anniversary of the nonprofit organization.
“We're needing to spend some of that on flood removal and cleanup,” Danner said Wednesday, adding he was unsure of what the total cost of dealing with flood damage will be. “We've already spent a couple thousand. ... I'm hoping we can beat that $15,000 goal.”
Danner had been serving as RME interim director since September through a partnership with Quad City Arts, where he's been community arts director since 2016.
Tuesday afternoon, all items were removed from the Bix Beiderbecke Museum and Archive in the RME basement and moved to a secure area on the second floor of the building. The museum, which opened in August 2017, is devoted to world-famous jazz cornetist and Davenport native Bix Beiderbecke and is filled with Bix memorabilia.
The museum will be closed for an indefinite period of time.
“This is a setback for us, but with your help we can make it a TEMPORARY setback,” Danner posted on Facebook early Wednesday, noting RME operations ceased Tuesday and Wednesday, but will resume on Thursday. “Don’t let this kill our momentum! RME is going to need all the help we can get. Water is contained but requires round-the-clock maintenance.”
On Tuesday, Danner posted that RME staff and volunteers who "showed up to help all day long (and have taken shifts overnight) are incredible. And they showed up because they CARE, and they think RME is worth saving. Today, watching people trudge through dirty water and move the ENTIRE contents of our basement up to the second floor, I saw the same kind of love and dedication that I see every time our staff teach music to kids or put on free shows.
“We don’t yet know what this means for the organization or how much it will cost to catch up. But I know you can help,” Danner wrote. “We (and your whole community) thank you for stepping up to the plate in this time of need. Seriously ... this is the time.”
The $15,000 campaign — which will run through May 10 — is intended to support RME's educational outreach programs.
“We're trying to grow the educational programs, but unfortunately we have to spend a lot on this flood,” Danner said. “I'd hate for this to kill the momentum we've had.”
“We've seen really strong donations before the flood started, and since the flood, we've seen it surge,” Danner said.
He said 150 instruments that RME lends out to area students in need also had to be moved, along with office papers and equipment.
No concerts had to be canceled because of the flooding, and a Redstone Room show is still on for Friday night, as is a wedding reception Saturday, he said. The new Bad Boyz Pizza on the ground level — which just opened last week —closed Wednesday, and Danner said he is not sure when it will reopen.
“With the staff we have, people have not had not second thoughts about being there all night helping out.” he said of cleanup round the clock. “It's been incredible.”
Business as usual at Figge, GAHC
Just down the block, it's business as usual for the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., despite the flooding.
“The exceptional design of the building by architect Sir David Chipperfield sets the Figge and its operations a full story above the type of flooding the city’s waterfront is experiencing today,” according to a press release from the museum.
“The team of architects, engineers and city planners who participated in the building’s construction showed exceptional foresight in creating this wonderful building. They ensured that the museum and the art inside would remain safe from events just like this for many years to come,” Andrew Wallace, the Figge’s director of collections and exhibitions, said in the release.
Visitors should park on the Figge Plaza or in the parking garage at Harrison and 2nd streets.
On Wednesday, the German American Heritage Center at 2nd and Gaines streets also announced it was untouched by the flooding on 2nd Street, and it will be open for all scheduled programs and events this weekend.
The city will not be enforcing two-hour limits for on-street parking and at the RiverCenter and Harrison Street parking ramps until 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 8.
-Jonathan Turner
