Quad City Arts celebrates 50 years of serving the region

Since 1970, Quad City Arts has brought educational opportunities, programs, art, community events and more to the Quad-Cities region. Now, it is marking its 50th anniversary, and there’s plenty to celebrate.
“It’s a milestone for the community, and (it) shows a devotion to the arts and an understanding that the arts and culture help drive the economy and tourism … and play a major role in the quality of life here in the Quad-Cities,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts.
“It’s really exciting to be celebrating 50 years here in the Quad-Cities.”
Founded in August 1970 as Quad City Arts Council, QC Arts is a nonprofit arts organization in Rock Island that serves a six-county area in Northwestern Illinois and Eastern Iowa. It offers numerous programs and annual events, including the Visiting Artist Series, which presents performing arts residencies in schools and community sites; the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship program for students ages 15 to 21; the Festival of Trees and parade, and more.
To celebrate 50 years, Maynard said QC Arts is creating a series of blog and social media posts to highlight what the organization has created thus far, “but also what is still happening.”
All together, Maynard said QC Arts has seen too many highlights to count over the last five decades.
“We have had incredible support from our community,” as well as leadership who “understands the value of the arts,” he said. Because of the support, the organization has been able to provide incredible programs for the region, he said, as well as some re-granting and program facilitation for other arts entities in the area.
Its largest program probably is the Visiting Artist Series, Maynard said, because of its impact in schools. Traditionally, before COVID-19, the program reaches nearly 30,000 students each year, as well as 5,000 to 6,000 people in the community. Its public arts programs also reach a large number of folks, including sculptures on exhibit throughout the area, and more.
Over the years, the organization has seen some challenges, too, Maynard said, many of which are issues many nonprofits face.
“(It’s) always going to be the economy, (and) just having enough capital” to present programming, he said.
These challenges were compounded this year with COVID-19 and its related restrictions, and “not being able to host in-person events” and fundraisers. “The arts are typically disposable income for many individuals,” Maynard said. When the economy slows and people have less disposable income, “we are the first industry that really starts to feel that.”
In addition, gathering people to enjoy live music or see a gallery is what Q-C Arts is all about. While following COVID-19-related guidelines, Maynard said many programs have been offered in a virtual format instead. While “I do believe it is good content, it is entertaining … it will never be able to replace physically being in the same room where that art is taking place.”
QC Arts also had to make the difficult decision this year to cancel the Festival of Trees, the organization's main fundraiser. Maynard said the community might not know about the connection between QC Arts and the annual Festival and parade.
It’s “a wonderful event in our community. It is arguably the kickoff to the holiday season, but it helps raise money for Quad City Arts,” Maynard said. “While you are enjoying Festival, you are also helping to better your community.”
This year, because of COVID-19, QC Arts is “doing what I keep referring to as Festival Lite,” Maynard said. “In our gallery and office in downtown Rock Island (in November), we will have our gift shop set up that we traditionally have at the RiverCenter” in Davenport, he said, adding that trees, wreaths and ornaments also will be on display in the front window, at 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island
QC Arts also is partnering with KWQC for a holiday special that will highlight previous and current QC Arts programs. The organization also will host a day of giving “to help fund all the programs that we will be doing in 2021,” Maynard said. For more information, stay tuned to QC Arts’ social media pages and website, quadcityarts.com.
In spite of this year’s challenges, “we’ve made some wins,” Maynard said. Programs were rearranged into a virtual format, “we were still able to do our Metro Arts programming in a safe environment. We were able to move our Chalk Art Festival virtually," he said.
Now that the organization has gotten the hang of presenting content and programming in a virtual way, it can use these tools to the benefit of future programming.
COVID-19 and its related restrictions also has called more attention to “the need for accessibility in the arts,” Maynard said. For instance, some folks might be unable to come out for programming even in a world without COVID-19, and might “need a different way to consume art.”
All of this serves as a testament of “something that we’ve been doing for (the last) 50 years,” Maynard said, “and that is adapting to the needs of our environment and the needs of our community.”
festival of trees room
