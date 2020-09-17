Quad City Arts celebrates 50 years of serving the region

“We have had incredible support from our community,” as well as leadership who “understands the value of the arts,” he said. Because of the support, the organization has been able to provide incredible programs for the region, he said, as well as some re-granting and program facilitation for other arts entities in the area.

Its largest program probably is the Visiting Artist Series, Maynard said, because of its impact in schools. Traditionally, before COVID-19, the program reaches nearly 30,000 students each year, as well as 5,000 to 6,000 people in the community. Its public arts programs also reach a large number of folks, including sculptures on exhibit throughout the area, and more.

Over the years, the organization has seen some challenges, too, Maynard said, many of which are issues many nonprofits face.

“(It’s) always going to be the economy, (and) just having enough capital” to present programming, he said.

These challenges were compounded this year with COVID-19 and its related restrictions, and “not being able to host in-person events” and fundraisers. “The arts are typically disposable income for many individuals,” Maynard said. When the economy slows and people have less disposable income, “we are the first industry that really starts to feel that.”