Quad-City arts organizations receive grants for projects and more

“Because (the standard) delivery model focuses on bringing in artists for in-person events, we are changing how students and teachers interact with our artists during the 2020-2021 season,” said QCA Performing Arts Director Margot Day.

“We're very excited to continue our tradition of community engagement through the performing arts, and very pleased that we were able to essentially reinvent the series and still serve the needs of our students and community members.”

• The Quad City Symphony Orchestra received a Cultural Leadership Partners Program Operating Support Grant for $20,000, according to the spreadsheet.

"We are so grateful,” said QCSO Executive Director Brian Baxter. “This support will have a big impact on our ability to deliver live music to our community via our flagship Masterworks program, especially in the extremely challenging environment in which we find ourselves today."

Investments in history and the arts help boost quality of life and promote economic growth, which is especially important now during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states.