Queen Elizabeth II visits navy carrier ahead of deployment

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China.
From left, Captain Angus Essenhigh, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Commodore Steve Moorhouse and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace face strong winds as they walk on the flight deck, during a visit aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, Friday, May 21, 2021 ahead of its first operational deployment to the Far East.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits in the cockpit of an Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II during a visit aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth in Portsmouth, England, Friday, May 21, 2021 ahead of its first operational deployment to the Far East.
Britain's Prince William inspects the guard of honour and the band whilst taking part in the Ceremony of the Keys in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday May 21, 2021. Prince William is beginning a week-long visit to Scotland, and represents the Sovereign at the General Assembly, attending as an observer appointed by the Queen.
Britain's Prince William inspects the guard of honour and the band whilst taking part in the Ceremony of the Keys in his role as the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, Friday May 21, 2021. Prince William is beginning a week-long visit to Scotland, and represents the Sovereign at the General Assembly as the Lord High Commissioner, who attends as an observer appointed by the Queen.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II presents the 15 years long service and good conduct medal to Petty Officer Matthew Ready, during a visit to the HMS Queen Elizabeth at HM Naval Base, ahead of the ship's maiden deployment, in Portsmouth, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. HMS Queen Elizabeth will be leading a 28-week deployment to the Far East that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational towards China.
Queen Elizabeth II made a quick visit Saturday to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous forebear, ahead of its maiden operational deployment.
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II made a quick visit Saturday to the Royal Navy's flagship aircraft carrier that bears the name of her eponymous 16th- century predecessor, ahead of its maiden operational deployment.
The HMS Queen Elizabeth, the latest Royal Navy ship to honor the Tudor-era monarch who vanquished the Spanish Armada in 1588, will be leading a 28-week deployment to Asia that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted is not confrontational toward China.
The 3 billion-pound ($4.2 billion) ship, which has eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, is scheduled to depart from Portsmouth Naval Base in southern England, accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines.
Arriving by helicopter, the 95-year-old monarch was greeted by the ship’s commanding officer, Captain Angus Essenhigh, and Commodore Stephen Moorhouse, commander of the U.K. Carrier Strike Group.
While aboard, she was given a briefing on the upcoming deployment and had a chance to chat with some of the 1,700 personnel. The queen wore a scarab brooch that had been a gift from her late husband, Prince Philip, a former high-ranking naval officer who died last month at age 99.
The carrier group will travel through the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea, then from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea.