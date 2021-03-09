Royal family says Harry, Meghan racism charges 'concerning'

Anna Whitelock, a professor of history and director of the Centre for the Study of Modern Monarchy at Royal Holloway, University of London, said the palace's brief message was an effort to quiet the controversy.

"It’s not very long, but it’s very precise and it has a clear intent — and that is to close this down as a family matter; to make clear that this is clearly a family in crisis, that there’s family issues to sort out, but to separate this very clearly from any criticism or discussion about the institution of monarchy itself," she told The Associated Press. “And I think time will tell whether that’s a distinction that the public will accept.”

While the palace often tries to stay above controversy by remaining silent and riding out the storm, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charges proved so damaging that the family was forced to respond.

The response was likely delayed by the queen's struggle to balance her sometimes-conflicting roles as monarch and grandmother, said Angela Levin, author of "Harry, a Biography of a Prince," before the statement was released. During past crises, the 94-year-old monarch has usually come down on the side of the 1,000-year-old institution she has led since 1952.